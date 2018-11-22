Robin Thicke and Girlfriend April Love Geary Welcome First Child

Robin Thicke is a father again! The singer and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, welcomed a baby girl, who they named Mia, on Thursday.

The couple’s first child together, was born via scheduled c-section, according to Entertainment Tonight. Thicke shared the exciting news on his Instagram Saturday.

“On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love” alongside a video of him holding the newborn baby girl in the hospital.

Thicke is also dad to a 7-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

Geary proudly showed off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. In the beginning of February, the 23-year-old proudly showed off her baby bump wearing a bikini in an Instagram post.

Just a few days earlier, the proud new parents celebrated the impending birth with a baby shower, where Geary rocked a sweet floral maxi dress, while Thicke was quite dapper in an all-white suit and sneakers.

“I have honestly loved being pregnant, there’s really nothing I can compare it to,” the 23-year-old model captioned a black-and-white pic from the happy day. “I love every little kick (even when she right hooks my bladder) I love feeling her little hiccups. I can’t wait to meet you little one.”

Thicke and Geary announced that they were expecting their baby girl back in August. In January, Geary commemorated the Bali vacation where they “made” mia with a throwback bikini photo from the trip.

The couple made headlines in late 2017 when they recreated the famous rose petal scene from American Beauty.

“And it’s not even my birthday!! (tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world!” Geary wrote in a post wearing a silk robe surrounded by vases of flowers.

While Geary’s 2017 was spent celebrating her birthday and announcing that she was expecting her first child, her boyfriend Thicke was caught in a custody battle with his ex-wife Paula Patton that had been raging on since 2014.

Patton accused Thicke of domestic abuse back in January 2017, earning a temporary restraining order against the “Blurred Lines” singer.

The two reached a custody agreement of their 7-year-old son Julian in August.