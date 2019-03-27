Rob Kardashian Reveals Blac Chyna Drops Child Support Case

Rob Kardashian has revealed that Blac Chyna was the one to drop the child support case between them.

In a message on Twitter, Kardashian wrote, “Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter.”

“Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning our daughter,” he added. “Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I.”

— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 27, 2019

The message comes after Kardashian and Chyna reached a child support/custody agreement that both are happy with.

According to reports, a source close to the situation said, “Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20k a month,” and “They agreed to split custody 50/50.” The source later added, however, that “it’s true that Rob will have Dream more of the time.”

The new agreement is likely a big relief for Kardashian, who filed a request in 2018 to have his child support payments lowered due to having less income than he did when the amount was first handed down by the courts.

“My income now is insufficient to pay for my expenses. As of Jan. 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000 which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2107 tax liabilities. I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home,” Kardashian explained in the request to the courts.

He went on to cite his inability to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians because of a restraining order that Chyna had against him, as part of the reason for why he was making less money.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” he said. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures,” Kardashian went on to say.

There is no word on what prompted Chyna to change her mind on the child support issue, but if claims that she makes more money than Kardashian are true, its possible that had a new agreement not been reached she might have been expected to pay child support to him.