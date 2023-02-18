Rihanna Defends Calling Her 9-Month-Old Son 'Fine'

Rihanna is paying the parent police no attention. On the hells of her history-making performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Barbados-born beauty posed for the first time alongside her beau ASAP Rocky, and their 9-month-old son for British Vogue. The cover and spread comes after she announced she's expecting her second child, and made history as the first performer at the NFL event to perform while pregnant. At the time of the shoot for the magaizne, Ri-Ri was unaware that she was pregnant again. Still, she dished on life as a new mother, basking in all of its glory. She recently shared snapshots from the shoot to her Instagram account. But instead of followers gushing over her new baby, they are criticizng her choice in words describing her son.

"My son so fine! Idc idc idc!" she captioned several photos from the shoot. Some followers don't like her description. One follower asked, "Who calls a baby fine?" She snapped back, "His mother!!!...You keep your lil cougar paws away from him, and we good!" It's good to know she's not taking things too seriously.

She gave birth to her son in May 2022. A month prior, she spoke to Voge about learning she'd be a mother. "I wouldn't say [we were] planning [to start a family]," she told the fashion publication in her spread, donning her beautiful version of maternity wear. "But certainly not planning against it. I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test."

In a separate caption with her another snapshot of the photoshoot, she captioned it: "How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue." It's unclear when she'll give birth to her second child, and what the gender is. Rihanna also hasn't revealed the name of her son yet. Instead, they affectionately called him "baby" publicaly.