Popular Artist Knew Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Decision Was Happening for Months

Rihanna's first major performance gig since giving birth to her son will be at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime stage. The "We Found Love" singer broke the Internet when she confirmed she'd be the headliner. But according to Fat Joe, the secret wasn't as close kept. The Grammy-nominated rapper told Extra that he was aware the Barbados native would be hitting the NFL stage for the first time. "I knew this for months, and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation… I just kept it to myself!" Joe is part of the same clan as the Savage x Fenty owner. "We've been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary."

Joe describes the singer as "The Black Marilyn Monroe," adding, "We've been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary." The new mom and her creative team are reportedly working hard on the show. It's unclear who she'll bring along for the ride. As a member of Roc Nation who has access to nearly 50 heavy-hitters in the music industry, she has dozens of people she could share the stage with.

She's collaborated with so many big names, including Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Drake, and her longtime mentor Jay-Z. But TMZ reports there have been no final decisions on who may join her. She may decide to do the whole show solo.

Last year, hip hop heavyweights Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar took the stage for the first-ever rap-filled Halftime Show. Beyoncé has performed twice, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira also taking the stage in a massive collab. Roc Nation is the official music partner of the NFL.