Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Expecting Fourth Child Together

Singer Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef’s family is getting bigger. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the 47-year-old “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer announced that he and his husband are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate. Martin announced the exciting news on-stage while accepting the HRC National Visibility Award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C.

At #HRCNationalDinner, @Ricky_Martin announces that he and husband

Jwan Yosef are expecting a new addition to their family.

Congratulations, Ricky and Jwan!

“My family’s here,” Martin said. “Jwan, I don’t see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she’s also the light of my life.”

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,” he added. “Alright! I love big families.”

The news was immediately met with applause from the singer’s followers, who sent the family their congratulations.

“So sweet! Congratulations!!!” one person wrote.

“Those children are so lucky to have two amazing fathers who love them unconditionally. Congrats on number 4!!!!” wrote a second.

“Congratulations to this beautiful family!!!!!!!!” a third commented.

The little one on the way will join older siblings Valentino and Matteo, 10, and Lucia, whom the couple welcomed in December of 2018.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,” the couple announced her birth at the time. “It has been a special time for us and we can wait to see where this baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia.”

Speaking to Out Magazine in 2018, Martin had expressed his wish to have more children, stating that he “would love to have a big family. Yes, I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it’s a lot going on. So we’re going to put things in order first and then we’re going to get ready for many more kids.”

Martin, 47, and Yosef, 35, began dating in 2016 and announced their marriage in January 2018.