‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Pregnant With Third Child Following Miscarriage

There’s another Real Housewives pregnancy to celebrate! Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels revealed Saturday that she and her husband, Washington Redskins player Chris Samuels, are expecting their third child.

Monique, already mom to 5-year-old son Christopher and 2-year-old daughter Milani, broke the news to followers on Instagram Saturday, showing off her baby bump in a surprise boomerang!

“I’m way too happy to be bothered… I’m full of life… LITERALLY,” the 34-year-old reality star captioned the video, adding the hashtags for the series, her name and the words, blessed, party of Five and unbothered.

Monique’s pregnancy announcement comes nearly a year after she suffered a miscarriage, she revealed on an episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac earlier this season.

“A little over a month ago, we had a miscarriage,” Monique said on an April episode of the show. “To be honest, I don’t think we fully dealt with it. We have been nonstop.”

“As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris was grinning from ear to ear. And it never once dawned on me that we would lose it,” she told audiences. “Until you’ve experienced loss, it’s hard to even put it into words, you know?”

Chris revealed that while he personally was “a little down about it,” he was paying attention to his “main concern,” which was caring for his wife in this time. “I was concerned because I’ve seen people boo boo crying, and she never did,” he added. “Monique just kind of kept flowing like it was normal.”

Monique explained that the loss would have been more difficult if she wasn’t already a mother to two children.

“If that were the first time Chris and I had ever tried to get pregnant and then experienced that, I think it would have been a lot harder,” she said.

“I’ve been so nonstop busy that I don’t even know if I could completely process what was going on with my body,” she added. “But right now I’ll just use this time to keep on pursuing other business ventures that I have in mind. And when the time comes that I’m ready to have a baby, it’ll happen.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Monique Samuels