‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Edmonds Shares Sweet New Photo of Infant Twins

Could Meghan King Edmonds’ twins get any cuter? The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a new photo of her 1-month-old twins on Instagram that has fans swooning.

The twin boys, Hart and Hayes, were born on June 5, and were immediately inseparable. That’s very clear from the photo Edmonds posted, in which the infants are cuddling in matching letter onesies on an elephant print boppy.

“Love thy neighbor,” she simply captioned the photo, addding the hashtag #HartAndHayes.

Fans were overwhelmed with the twin love.

“Oh my goodness beyond precious 💙💙,” one person commented.

“This is the most beautiful heart warming picture I have ever seen 😍,” another added.

Edmonds and her husband Jim Edmonds welcomed the twins last month, adding them to their home alongside 19-month-old daughter Aspen.

The former Bravo star has been open about her pregnancy journey, which included in vitro fertilization.

“We began the IVF process over the summer,” she wrote on her blog in November. “We started from scratch because we really wanted to have a boy (Jimmy has a total of five girls and one boy) and we only had two frozen female embryos. This was a difficult decision for us. Jimmy was adamant he didn’t care about the sex of the baby, he just didn’t want me to have to again endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with IVF … But I insisted: I was more comfortable with going through IVF again since I knew what to expect. So we moved forward with IVF.”

She continued: “I felt like I handled this IVF much more in stride. I’m not sure if it’s because I knew what to expect or if maybe my body was used to the hormones, but it was easier. I was also armed with the emotional mindset to be so much healthier this time around whereas last time I was surrounded by the stress of filming RHOC (which is VERY stressful and emotionally taxing).”

Soon after announcing her pregnancy, Meghan stepped down from her role on RHOC.

“I know this is what I must do,” she wrote in part on her blog. “I must focus on my family and my pregnancy. I will miss the rush of the first all-cast event of the season, the anticipation of receiving each week’s episode, the thrill of wrapping the reunion. I have made soul sisters in Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge and that can’t be lost. They have touched my heart and I would do anything for them and I know they feel the same way about me — what a gift to have found that on RHOC!”

It looks like she’s doing just fine.

A new season of RHOC premieres Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Meghan King Edmonds