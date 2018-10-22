‘RHOA’ Personality Kenya Moore Shares ‘First Look’ at Baby

Kenya Moore’s unborn baby is already dad’s spitting image!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a “first look” of her growing baby as captured in 3D ultrasound imaging with fans and followers last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First look!! #babydaly 3D image! This is a 3D image from an ultrasound. It looks like play-doh or Clamation [laughing out loud] but you can make out a face!” Moore, 47, captioned the photo.

She pointed out to followers that “the black is not hair it’s just part of the image” and said that fans shouldn’t speculate as to the sex of the baby based on the sonogram: “No you can’t tell if it’s a boy or girl.”

Moore also included comparison photos of husband Marc Daly’s lower face and the baby’s mouth, writing, “But [oh my God] the baby has daddy’s lips and nose!”

She added the hashtags: “#miraclebaby #firstlook #3Dultrasound #love #family #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #kenyamoore #IVF #marcdaly.”

The former Bravo star announced she and Daly were expecting their first child together at the season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said, shocking herself. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place.”

Soon after, Moore revealed that she would not be appearing on season 11 of the Bravo show due to contract negotiation break downs.

Moore addressed the contract negotiations on Twitter in July, saying she was offered “friend [money] to do the same job and show family and baby story.”

Replacing Moore and other exiting Housewife Sheree Whitfield on the new season will be former Friend of the Housewives Eva Marcille and newcomer Shamari DeVoe, once part of the R&B group Blaque and wife of New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe. Returning to the show will beNeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, who announced in September that she and fiancé Dennis McKinley were expecting their first baby together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres season 11 on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kenya Moore