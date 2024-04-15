'The Resident' Star Emily VanCamp Just Welcomed Baby No. 2

Emily VanCamp is officially a mom of two! The Resident alum, 37, announced on Instagram Sunday that she welcomed her second child with husband Josh Bowman, a baby girl named Rio Rose, on March 12.

"Rio Rose. 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much," VanCamp captioned an adorable close-up black-and-white image of her newborn. The piost generated plenty of congratulatory messages from the Revenge star's followers, including some of her celebrity friends. Her former Revenge costar Barry Sloane responded to the post with two heart emojis, with Marcus Francis writing, "Awww so sweet!!! Congratulations to you and Josh!" Jason Behr wrote, "Congratulations to all!!!!!! Welcome to the world Rio Rose."

The actress and Bowman announced they were expecting their second child together in February. At the time, VanCamp shared a series of black-and-white maternity photos to the social media platform showing her baring a visible baby bump. In one image, the actress posed alongside her husband, their 2-year-old daughter Iris, and the family dog, Frankie B. She captioned the post, "Not long now.. Ready when you are little love."

VanCamp and Bowman first met on the set of ABC's Revenge in 2011. VanCamp played Emily Thorne throughout the show's run from 2011 to 2015. Bowman, meanwhile, took on the role of Daniel Grayson. Mimicking their onscreen counterparts, who eventually married, VanCamp and Bowman eventually sparked romance. After announcing their engagement in May 2017, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in the Bahamas. They went on to welcome their first child together, daughter Iris, in August 2021, VanCamp writing at the time, "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full."

Little Rio Rose's arrival comes just months after VanCamp and Bowman celebrated a relationship milestone: their fifth wedding anniversary. Commemorating the special occasion in a sweet social media tribute in December, the actress wrote, "5 years married, 12 together. What a beautiful ride it's been. Love the life we've built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we've created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can't wait for all that is to come!!"