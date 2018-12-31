Reports That Jessica Simpson Is Spending Millions on New Nursery Are Bogus

Jessica Simpson is not spending a fortune on a new nursery for her unborn daughter, despite what a tabloid claims.

OK! Magazine claimed Simpson was planning to “spoil her little girl rotten,” citing an unnamed source. The source also claimed Simpson “set aside several million to build a new state-of-the-art nursery at her L.A. mansion” that is “equipped with the best of the best.”

The source claims her daughter will get a $5,000 crib to go with an “artsy, urban feel in the nursery with Lucite furniture and lots of cartoon artwork in black frames, plus wall decals” for the room.

“This baby will be pampered beyond belief, even by Hollywood standards,” the source concluded. The source also claimed Simpson plans to hire “round-the-clock” nannies and a nurse to keep an eye on the baby.

However, Gossip Cop reports this is all bogus, citing a representative for Simpson. As the outlet points out, the tabloid failed to mention how the price tag for the nursery could add up to “millions” of dollars or what high-tech equipment Simpson might buy for the room.

OK! Magazine has a habit of making outlandish claims about Simpson’s relationship with her husband, Eric Johnson. In August, the tabloid claimed they were heading for a $1 billion divorce after four years of marriage, but Gossip Cop debunked that rumor as well.

Simpson announced her pregnancy in September when she shared photos from her gender reveal party on Instagram.

“SURPRISE,” Simpson wrote. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Simpson and Johnson have two older children, daughter Maxwell, 6; and son Ace, 5. The former reality TV star-turned-fashion designer recently told PEOPLE that both are excited to learn everything about their new sibling.

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” Simpson said in October. “They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of Mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”

She said she and Johnson “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest… but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”

At the time, Simpson said her pregnancy is “going well” and they are “so excited” to welcome a new addition to their family.

Photo credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images