Reese Witherspoon Poses With Son Deacon, and They’re More Identical Than Ever

Reese Witherspoon posted a happy birthday message to her son, Deacon on Wednesday, and fans were amazed by how similar they look. Witherspoon’s soon turned 16 years old on Wednesday, and he is the spitting image of his mother. Friends and fans flooed the comments with well-wishes too.

“Happy 16th Birthday to this guy whose bright smile makes every day so much better!” Witherspoon wrote with adoring emojis. “Kind, compassionate, hysterical, friendly, and talented …I’m so lucky to have a son like you!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture showed Witherspoon leaning on a wooden railing with Deacon right beside her. He touched his cheek to his mom’s head in an affectionate half-hug, and both gave the same confident smile to the camera. Both also wore white and had the same sleek blonde hair that Witherspoon is known for.

The picture racked up over half a million likes on Wednesday, and climbing. It got plenty of comments as well, including some messages from Witherspoon’s famous friends and colleagues.

“Happy birthday, Deacon! And good job, mama! Love you two,” wrote Laura Dern.

“Happiest birthday [Deacon]!!!! We love you!!!” Added Candace Nelson.

“The sweetest!!!!” chimed in America Ferrera.

Witherspoon does not always post her personal life on social meida, but when she does fans tend to love it. Deacon is the middle of her three kids. He and his older sister, Ava Elizabeth, come from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe. The two split in 2006, while both of their kids were young.

Witherspoon got remarried in 2011 to talent agent Jim Toth. The following year, they welcomed their son, Tennessee James. From the looks of it, Witherspoon is taking it slow introducing her youngest to social media, as he appears even less often than her teenagers do.

Deacon, on the other hand, has a growing Instagram presence of his own. The teenager boasts over 167,000 followers, and posts about his lavish lifestyle as a child of fame. On Wednesday, he posted his own note about his birthday.

“16 years in the books, and I’m grateful for every second of it,” he wrote. “Love everyone who’s been a part of it. Learning all that I can from it. Thanks everyone for the wishes.”

The post included a childhood photo of Deacon followed by a more recent one. This, too, picked up plenty of adoring comments.

Meanwhile, fans are anxiously awaiting the debut of Witherspoon’s new TV series, The Morning Show. The dramedy is one of the flagship series launching on Apple TV+ next month, and it brings Witherspoon back together with Jennifer Aniston. The two play women competing for the top spot on a morning show that has recently lost its male co-anchor to a Me Too-style scandal.



The Morning Show premieres with the launch of Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 1.