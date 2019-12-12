Reese Witherspoon and Her Kids Ava and Deacon Look Like Triplets During Hollywood Outing

Fans were shocked on Wednesday when they saw Reese Witherspoon and her children, Deacon and Ava. The two kids were the spitting image of their mother, and it was clearer than ever when all three of them were side-by-side. The family was together for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Banquet, and fans were loving it.

Witherspoon brought along 20-year-old Ava and 16-year-old Deacon to the banquet on Wednesday, along with her husband Jim Toth. Ava and Deacon come from Witherspoon’s first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, but it was clear to many where they get their looks from. The only family member missing was the 7-year-old son Witherspoon and Toth share, Tennessee.

Witherspoon was at the event along with some of the most prominent women in Hollywood, and she did not take the honor lightly. She spoke to reporters from The Hollywood Reporter about what the event meant to her.

“It’s such an honor to be here and to be standing here in the path that Sherry Lansing cut for all of us in Hollywood. It’s truly extraordinary,” she said. “I’m just so proud to be here in her honor and doing my small part to lift women up in this industry.”

The outlet ran a feature interview with Witherspoon as well, getting her thoughts on the #TimesUp movement as it has been progressing over the last two years. She feels that there is still a long way to go before there is anything close to equality.

“We, as women, are expected to stay in our lane — that was the inference, and I had sleepless nights over it. I remember calling one of these other women going, ‘What are we doing about this?’” she said.

Witherspoon is well-acquainted with the issues women face in Hollywood, both in her personal life and now in her work as well. The actress stars in one of the first original series launched on Apple TV+, The Morning Show, which she says has been a pleasure so far. She talked about how great it is to work with Jennifer Aniston each day.

“She’s one of the most determined people I know,” she said. “She knew what she was up against and she never put that sword down. She had a message and stories to tell and she was just like, ‘Uh-uh, you can’t tell me no and you can’t pat me on the head and say, oh, aren’t you cute.’”

The Morning Show has already been renewed for a second season, with both Witherspoon and Aniston returning. The series is streaming now on Apple TV+.