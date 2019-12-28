Reese Witherspoon Joins With the Other ‘Witherspoon Ladies’ to Wish Fans a Merry Christmas

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, reunited for another new photo, but they weren’t alone. This time, they brought the whole family along (or the female part of the Witherspoon family, to be exact). The Big Little Lies actress and her 20-year-old daughter, whose father is Ryan Phillippe, united all with “the Witherspoon ladies” for a Christmas photo.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from the Witherspoon ladies! 🎁💫❤️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:40am PST

Aside from the mother-daughter duo, the family’s matriarch, Betty Reese, is shown, as well as Jennie Witherspoon, who married to Witherspoon’s brother John D. Witherspoon. Jennie and John’s daughters, Draper and Abby James, are also shown.

The picture, which was taken in a beautifully designed kitchen, has been liked more than 360,000 times since it was uploaded on Wednesday. It also received some glowing comments from some major players.

“Soooooo sweet,” Kerry Washington wrote.

“Hope y’all made some memories!” Ashley Judd wrote.

“Happy holidays!!’ Lena Waithe wrote.

“Merry Christmas!” Lexi Underwood wrote, alongside Christmas tree and red heart emojis.

On the heels of Big Little Lies Season 2 and earlier in 2019 and The Morning Show Season 1, Witherspoon will follow up her holiday break by promoting her upcoming Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere. The project also stars Washington and Underwood and is based on Celeste Ng’s book of the same name. The show, set to premiere on March 18, is the latest of many projects Witherspoon will serve as a producer on.

However, her producing endeavours won’t take away from her career as actress, as she recently told NPR’s Terry Gross on a Fresh Air episode.

“It’s my number one passion,” Witherspoon said. “I talk a lot about producing … but every day I’m on set feels like such an enormous privilege to be a storyteller in this world. And I started as a little girl, as a storyteller, and I will be a storyteller ’till the day I die. I just love it. It’s my favorite thing to do at dinner parties, too, so invite me over, Terry … I just love spinning a story. It’s really what I was born to do.”

