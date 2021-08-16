Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Enjoy Margaritas Together in New Photo

✖

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are once again twinning as they enjoyed a few margaritas together. Phillippe recently turned 21 years old in September 2020 and is now able to legally enjoy a few adult beverages with her mom. The adorable photo of the two was shared to the UC Berkley student's Instagram profile and her mom was quick to dive into the comment section.

"Margarita anyone?" she captioned the photo as the two were seen holding limes. The Legally Blonde actress held the lime up to her eye while Phillippe held one in her hand as both smiled for the photo. Witherspoon was rocking a gorgeous white dress, while Phillippe sported a bright red dress. Witherspoon dove into the comment section shortly after the photo was posted over the weekend and said, "Margaritas for everyone!"

Witherspoon shares her daughter and son, Deacon Phillippe, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The two said "I do" in 1999 after being on the set of Cruel Intentions. The former pair decided to go their separate ways in 2008, but have joint custody of their children. Witherspoon is now remarried to Jim Toth, and their shares son Tennessee Toth with him. Phillippe shares daughter Kai Knapp with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Witherspoon has always been very close with her kids throughout the years, despite the divorce. She's managed to keep fans in the loop on her personal life by sharing sweet memories she has with her kids, including honoring her daughter when she turned 21 years old, relishing in the moment and looking back on time wondering where it all went so fast. "Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman," she gushed in her Instagram post.

"Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me," she continued. "Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe." Her sweet daughter commented on the post saying, "love you the most, mama." As Phillippe's grown throughout the years, fans can't help but gush how similar she and her mom look and both doing a phenomenal job of sharing photos of their moments together online, giving fans even more to gush over.