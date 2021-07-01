Ryan Phillippe's Son Deacon Looks Just Like Him in New Photo With Mom Reese Witherspoon

✖

Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon is a spitting image of him and it shows in a new photo his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon posted. The former pair share two children together, Deacon, 17, and Ava, 21. In a recent photo the mom-of-three shared is of the Legally Blonde actress posing with her son and it's hard to deny who he resembles most.

"Making sure we get some good photo options incase we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I'm trying to convince @deaconphillippe to start with me," she captioned the photo. The two smiled for the camera while posed inside of a restaurant that has pink walls and a number of vintage photos hung. Several fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with one person writing, "This one is a winner!" while someone else echoed, "10/10 would listen to that."

Deacon's parents met on the set of the 1999 film Cruel Intentions and got married that same year. They also had their daughter Ava that same year as well and three years later welcomed their son Deacon. In 2008, the couple decided to go their separate ways. The two seemed to still be on good terms as they coparent their children. Witherspoon remarried to her current husband Jim Toth who she shares son Tennessee James Toth. Phillippe also shares his daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp.

In 2019, Witherspoon gushed over kids during an InStyle interview saying, "I melt around my kids. I'm much more squishy, soft, and lovely with a caramel center. I also encourage their deepest dreams and want them to be more expansive in their idea of what they want to become or explore." She also explained that she's not necessarily hooked on them going into the industry like their mom. While it sounds like she would support that, she's also incredibly supportive of them wanting to do whatever in life so long as they're happy. While it's easy to get caught up in Hollywood, she tries to her best to surround her family with those outside of it so they can be exposed to more than just the industry.

, "As a teenager, you only know what you know in the world. You don't know what it's like to work in a foreign country or to be in medicine or science. I have friends in a lot of different fields, so I try to surround my kids with people who have incredible experiences in other industries. We can get really isolated here in Hollywood."