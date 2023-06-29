'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Still Has 'Excruciating' Pain After Welcoming Octuplets in 2009

Nadya Suleman, who became known as "Octomom" in 2009 after welcoming the first set of octuplets to survive infancy, is sharing insight into how the pregnancy affected her physically. The 47-year-old mother of 14 took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos and video of her progress at the gym, writing in the caption that she's been asked for years how she stays physically healthy "and mentally sane" while also juggling her "stressful, busy lifestyle with such a big family."

Suleman wrote that following the birth of her octuplets, who recently celebrated their 14th birthdays, "weight training has become even more of a priority" in order to "maintain my strength and mobility alone." The media personality continued, "As a repercussion of the pregnancy, I sustained three more herniated discs (had one herniated disc from a work related injury decades ago); bilateral sciatica; damaged sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and a torn abdominal cavity to top it off). Such disabilities would render me incapacitated if I were to lead a sedentary lifestyle."

The California native explained that the "more active" she stays, the less pain she has. "Several days without weight training exacerbates my already excruciating back pain and near immobility," she revealed, adding that she tries to "strength train 3-4 days per week, plus one hour of cardio 4-5 days per week," for which she utilizes a stationary bike.

Suleman, who is mom to 14-year-old octuplets Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Makai, is also mom to twins Calyssa and Caleb, 16, Aidan, 17, Joshua, 19, Ameerah, 20, and Elijah, 22. The proud mother noted that her kids "have adopted the same active lifestyle as her," noting that her oldest three children "weight train, far heavier than I, and more frequently."

"Ironically, my oldest son Eli, who has been training consistently for three years, has surpassed what I've achieved in 30, and loves mocking me at the gym lol," she joked. "He has encouraged me however, to lift heavier, using proper technique, which has improved my strength and performance." Suleman concluded her message with an encouraging note to her "fellow busy parents" to never compare their own fitness journey to those of others and to "focus on setting personal goals and aim to achieve them, progressing at your own pace."

"Lead by example so your children learn to prioritize physical activity, and encourage them to workout with you!" she wrote. "Do not feel guilty for taking time to renew and recharge. Your family will benefit immensely when you take care of your mind and body, as you will have more positive energy to give. I would not have the mental or physical wherewithal to do what I do if it were not for working out!"