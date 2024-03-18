Rapper Pregnant With Baby No. 2: 'Grateful and Blessed'

Kash Doll's family is growing! As she celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday, March 14, the rapper, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, revealed in a heartwarming Instagram post that she is expecting her second baby with rapper boyfriend Tracy T.

"It's my birthday and God bless me with another one," the BMF actress wrote. "This birthday is special bc I'm sharing it with my last child so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y'all I'm so grateful and blessed to b in the position I'm in i wouldn't trade my hand with no oneee!!" According to the hashtags, Kash Doll is currently 27 weeks pregnant, with her and Tracy's bundle of joy set to arrive in June. She quipped, "let's pray it's a girl."

Opening up about the baby news with PEOPLE, Kash Doll revealed that she learned she was pregnant in October while on vacation celebrating Tracy's birthday in Turks and Caicos. The "Ice Me Out" rapper recalled how while they were "having fun," she was "drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn't keep anything down!"

She ended up taking a pregnancy test, which came back positive, and ended up giving her boyfriend "a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy."

The baby on the way will be the couple's second child together. Kash Doll and Tracy first connected professionally and began dating in March 2021. They went on to welcome a son, Kashton, in January 2022. Tracy is also dad to two daughters and a 20-year-old son from previous relationships. As for how little Kashton is handling news that he will soon be a big brother, Kash Doll said her son had an "amazing" reaction to the news, noting that Kashton "loves babies already. When he sees babies, he gets so excited. He wants to touch them, hug them and feed them."

As she counts down the days to her baby's arrival, the rapper, who is currently working on her sophomore album, told the outlet that what she is "most excited about is just extending my family and having more offspring and leaving my legacy behind. I'm excited to teach them this thing called life."