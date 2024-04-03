Kash Doll Pregnant With Baby No. 2: 'Grateful and Blessed'

Kash Doll had a lot more to celebrate on March 15 than just her 32nd birthday. As the "Ready Set" singer, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, marked another trip around the sun last month, she shared the exciting news that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with rapper boyfriend Tracy T.

"It's my birthday and God bless me with another one," the BMF actress captioned a heartwarming Instagram post that showed her baring her growing baby bump. "This birthday is special bc I'm sharing it with my last child so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y'all I'm so grateful and blessed to b in the position I'm in i wouldn't trade my hand with no oneee!!" In the hashtags, Kash Doll revealed that at the time, she was 27 weeks pregnant, with her and Tracy's bundle of joy set to arrive in June. She quipped, "let's pray it's a girl."

Opening up about the baby news with PEOPLE, Kash Doll revealed that she learned she was pregnant in October while on vacation celebrating Tracy's birthday in Turks and Caicos. The "Ice Me Out" rapper recalled how while they were "having fun," she was "drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn't keep anything down!" After taking a pregnancy test, which came back positive, the rapper ended up giving her boyfriend "a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy."

The baby on the way will be the couple's second child together. Kash Doll and Tracy first connected professionally and began dating in March 2021. They went on to welcome a son, Kashton, in January 2022. Tracy is also dad to two daughters and a 20-year-old son from previous relationships. As for how little Kashton is handling news that he will soon be a big brother, Kash Doll said her son had an "amazing" reaction to the news, noting that Kashton "loves babies already. When he sees babies, he gets so excited. He wants to touch them, hug them and feed them."

After quipping in her original pregnancy announcement, "let's pray it's a girl," Kash Doll seemingly got her wish. Sharing a pregnancy update on April 1, the "Ice Me Out" rapper gave fans a glimpse at her Easter-themed gender reveal party. In the clip, the Easter Bunny could be seen giving little Kashton a large Easter egg, which he opened to reveal a pink chick as Kash Doll and Tracy T. popped pink confetti canons. Neither Kash Doll nor Tracy T. have teased any possible names for their daughter at this time.