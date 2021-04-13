✖

Tan France and his husband Rob are going to be fathers, announcing Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together via surrogate. The Queer Eye star, 37, shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a cheeky photo of him placing an ultrasound photo over his own stomach. "So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!" he captioned the picture.

"No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic," he continued. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer." Adding a child to their family is "something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years," the Netflix star added, gushing, "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love." In the comment section, France made sure his followers knew the picture was "meant to just be a bit of fun" and was playing into the Instagram pregnancy announcement trope "because I so wish I could carry my baby."

Rob, an artist, announced the news on his own Instagram page with a drawing of a baby. "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this," he wrote beside the illustration. The couple's happy news was met with emotional reactions from all, especially France's fellow Fab Five members: Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski.

"So happy for you!!!" Van Ness commented on France's announcement alongside several crying and heart-eyed emojis. "I'm so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world and this is the most exciting news ever!" Brown chimed in, "Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Mommo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!" while Berk joked, "Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic." Porowski also joked about France's shirtless snap, "Now I know what it's like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!"

France has "always wanted to be a father," he told NPR's Terry Gross in 2019. "I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children," he said at the time, explaining that "surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot." As for how many kids he wanted, the fashion expert responded, "I actually — crazily, I still want six. I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."