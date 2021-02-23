'Queer Eye': Jonathan Van Ness Receives COVID-19 Vaccine as New York Makes HIV-Positive People Eligible

✖

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness recently shared that he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to PEOPLE, Van Ness, who has been open about his HIV-positive status, revealed that he was eligible to receive the first dose of the vaccine in New York after the state introduced new rollouts of eligibility. On Instagram, the Netflix personality shared a photo of himself getting the vaccine and encouraged others to look into whether they could receive theirs, as well.

Van Ness wrote on Instagram that he has been working with the state of New York in order to expand their vaccine program to include more individuals with pre-existing conditions such as HIV. He noted that being HIV-positive is one of the pre-existing conditions that allows one to vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, he urged his followers to look into the guidelines for pre-existing conditions in their respective states to see whether they can get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Queer Eye star wrote, alongside a photo of himself (wearing two masks) while getting his dose of the vaccine, "Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn’t have seen, so def get involved with your search. This was my first shot and other than minor soreness in my arm had no side effects and will get my second shot in a few weeks."

"Each state has different guidelines so you’ll want to look into yours," Van Ness continued. "Definitely need patience, resolve, access to internet to do this so plz if you can help others obtain information or access plz so that. Biggest Hug & Happy Monday! Also, I know my stronger mask should go under, but I didn’t want to take my mask off to put on the stronger under, so I just layered them as was! Stay safe xx."

PEOPLE noted that individuals in New York with underlying health conditions have been eligible to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since Feb. 15. "We're committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most as we distribute a strictly limited supply of vaccines, and people with comorbidities are 94 percent of the state's COVID deaths," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo previously announced. "That's why we'll open eligibility to people with comorbidities starting February 15 and give hospitals the ability to use extra doses they have to address that population."