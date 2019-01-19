Priyanka Chopra Will Reportedly Be Godmother to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to announce who they plan to name godparents for their unborn child, but a royal commentator for The Express reports Priyanka Chopra could be one of them.

“We’ve been talking about Jessica Mulroney, she has to have a shoe-in. She’s Meghan’s best friend,” royal commentator Andrea Boehlke told The Express. “Perhaps Princess Eugenie again. They are very close. She lives in Kensington Palace, very close to them – or has done so far.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boehlke said it would be “very unlikely” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would name Prince William or Kate Middleton godparents to their child. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also never picked Harry to be a godfather to their children, so this decision would likely not be related to rumors of a feud between Middleton and Markle.

The closest family member named a godparent by Middleton and William is Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and William’s cousin. Tindall is godmother to Prince George. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis both have no immediate family members as godparents.

“Celebrity-wise, maybe Serena Williams – Meghan met her at the Super Bowl back in 2010,” Boehlke said. “Priyanka Chopra has been mentioned, as has Misha Nonoo, the fashion designer. A lots of people to chose from.”

Chopra and Markle are close friends, and the Quantico star attended Markle’s wedding to Harry in May. While Harry and Markle did not attend Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas in India in November, Chopra reportedly introduced Jonas to Markle in London in July.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. That happened today,” Chopra wrote on Instagram after Harry and Markle’s wedding. “You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.”

After hearing that Markle and Harry were expecting, Chopra said she was “really excited” for her, telling PEOPLE, “I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life… and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be.”

Chopra also said she thought Markle was doing as an “amazing” job as a new member of the royal family.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is. You can have work friendships, those are different,” Chopra said of her relationship with Markle. “But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images