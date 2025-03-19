Prince Harry Opens up About ‘Challenging But Important’ Conversation He’s Had With His Kids

Prince Harry jokes that his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are always asking questions. He says they are questioning the circumstances that led veterans to the Invictus Games.

In an interview with PEOPLE on Feb. 9 at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, the Duke of Sussex shared that his children are interested in the international adaptive sports tournament he founded in 2014. The tournament supports wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans.

“They are fascinated,” he said of his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. “It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important.”

He adds: “Our kids are still so young, but Archie, especially, is asking those questions. As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening.”

He says the more questions he answers, the more follow up questions there are. “And then he starts asking, ‘How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?’ It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive!” he says. “They want to know more, more, more.”

While he has no problem answering questions, he says it’s paramount that he answers them in an age appropriate way they’ll understand. “I’m constantly trying to make sure that I get it right, in explaining what’s happened to [the competitors], and what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves. And the power of sport,” Harry said. He also says he hopes his children eventually have their own individual interests in athletics.