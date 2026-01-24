‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actress’ Son Hospitalized

One Pretty Little Liars actress had a scary moment involving her son.

Claire Holt’s 2-year-old son, Ford, was recently hospitalized.

While she didn’t share too much, Holt took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to share a video taken from a hospital room alongside the caption, “My baby is home and on the mend thank god times infinity!!!! Anyway I got to experience what new dads go through and my neck hurts a bit but the ring of fire is definitely worse.”

The Originals alum shared more context on her Instagram Stories, clarifying she is not “secretly giving birth or sick.” She continued, “We were in the hospital with our little Fordy and I slept a bit on this chair and a bit on the couch. You know the ones new dads always b—- about? I was making a joke about it because that’s what I do when I’m traumatized. Anyway he’s back home and on the mend and we love him so much and I wish more people got my joke ok bye.”

Holt welcomed little Ford in November 2023 with husband Andrew Joblon. They also share son James, 6, and daughter Elle, 5. Once she got back home with Ford and she was able to breathe, Holt shared another Instagram Story, showing off a beautiful sunset. “at the risk of sounding like a hallmark card health is truly everything and we got a huge reminder not to take it for granted,” she wrote.

No other updates on her main page have been shared since the initial post, but since Holt is back to sharing regular Instagrams, it can be assumed Ford is doing well. It’s unknown what exactly was wrong with him, but any time a kid is in the hospital, no matter how small or big the reason, it’s enough to worry. And it’s so great to hear that he’s on the mend.

Claire Holt is best known for her roles as Emma Gilbert in H2O: Just Add Water and Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries franchise. She also appeared in the first two seasons of Pretty Little Liars, Mean Girls 2, Aquarius, Blue Like Jazz, 47 Meters Down, and Untitled Horror Movie. Holt announced her engagement to Joblon, a real estate executive, in December 2017 and they got married the following August.