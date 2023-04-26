Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Debuts Her Baby Bump in New Photo

Lindsay Lohan is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. As PEOPLE noted, she gave fans a peek at her baby bump via her Instagram Story. Lohan announced that she was expecting back in March by sharing a sweet photo of a onesie on Instagram.

During her trip to New York, Lohan snapped a photo of herself while in her hotel. In the snap, she can be seen wearing a green and white collared dress that accentuated her growing baby bump. Lohan pursed her lips together as she took the shot, which she noted was taken during her stay at her "home away from home," The New York EDITION.

Lindsay Lohan debuts baby bump. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hacp1JUA27 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2023

PEOPLE reported that Lohan has been back stateside for her baby shower, which took place earlier this month. Her friend, Juliet Angus, shared a photo of herself and Lohan to mark the celebration and wrote, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be." The celebrations took place shortly after the Freaky Friday star revealed that she was expecting. To announce the news, Lohan shared a photo of a onesie that read, "coming soon." She and her husband also released a statement to TMZ that read, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Lohan and Shammas, a financier, have been together since 2018. After three years of dating, they announced their engagement in November 2021. Months after the engagement announcement, Lohan spoke to Extra's Rachel Lindsay and opened up about her plans for her wedding. When asked whether she was going to be a "bridezilla," she responded that she was going to be way more low-key about her special day.

"I'm definitely not like that," Lohan said. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that. I'm looking at destinations. I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...." In July 2022, Lohan's rep confirmed that she and Shammas had wed. Now, the couple is heading into their next chapter with a baby on the way, who is due this summer.