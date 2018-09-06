Pregnant Kate Hudson Flaunts ‘Outie’ Belly Button in New Baby Bump Photo

Her due date is fast approaching, but Kate Hudson is still flaunting her baby bump on social media.

The 39-year-old actress, who is due any minute now, took to Instagram Thursday to show her ever-growing baby bump and her “outtie” belly button.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#Outtie,” Hudson captioned the image, which showed her protruding belly on display in an open orange and pink robe, Hudson also wearing a matching orange bikini top for the full-length bathroom mirror selfie.

Despite facing body-shaming from some, including people who claimed that her bump was “massive” and “not beautiful to look at,” Hudson has not been shy when it comes to documenting her growing baby bump throughout the course of her pregnancy. Along with photos of herself in yellow bikinis and workout gear, Hudson has also flaunted her bump next to her best friend, personal trainer, and bump buddy Angi Greene, who is also expecting her third child, as well as “Papa” Steven Tyler.

The already mom-of-two – she shares son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 7, with ex-partner Matthew Bellamy – and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa announced in April that they had a little one on the way.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it,” captioned a video of the couple’s gender reveal party. “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Hudson also opened up about her pregnancy in the post, admitting to fans that her first trimester was riddled with morning sickness and that she was “more exhausted” than she had ever been.

Just a month prior to the big reveal, Hudson had opened up to The Times about her wish to have more children and her hope to someday have a little girl.

“I’d like to! I’m not done yet. A girl would be fun,” Hudson said. “We’ll see how many Danny wants.”

Hudson and Fujikawa, who both reportedly had the baby itch, began dating just over a year ago, though they have known each other for upwards of 15 years. In May of 2017, they made their official debut as a couple while on the red carpet for the premiere of Snatched. While this will be Hudson’s third bundle of joy, their little girl will be Fujikawa’s first child.