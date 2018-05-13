Pregnant Joanna Gaines Says Her Baby Can ‘Keep a Beat’ as He Kicks in New Video

Joanna Gaines is celebrating her first Mother’s Day with the baby she’s currently carrying, as she showed in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Gaines posted a short video on her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon. It showed her laying outside in a hammock listening to music, which she said her baby was bobbing along to as well. “This baby can already keep a beat…He loves music,” she wrote over the video.

The Fixer Upper star is awaiting her fifth child eagerly. She and her husband, Chip Gaines, announced their pregnancy back in March. Gaines, who is 40 years old, told PEOPLE that it was a complete surprise.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she recalled. “Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

The new bundle of joy will be substantially younger than than their existing family. The Gaines’ children are Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella Rose, 11; and Drake, 13.

The couple have reportedly revealed that they are expecting a baby boy again this time around, though they haven’t announced a name. However, they have suggested that they’ll continue their pattern of giving him a first name that begins with a “D.”

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018



“I can’t think of a D-name. Can you help me think of a D-name?” Chip asked a little boy named Gage in a video taken at a golf event for the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The couple recently revealed how they clued their younger children in on the new pregnancy.

“I had all these onesies out that [said] ‘big brother’ and ‘big sister’ and I made them turn around and look at it. And it took them all a second to figure what the heck it was about,” Gaines told Country Living of the big reveal. “They lost it. They were so excited, and I think that’s what makes me the most excited — that they’re celebrating with us.”

While the Gaineses waited longer in the past to make the reveal to their children, they shifted their strategy when it came to the newest addition.

“When they were younger, we waited [to tell them. Typically we’d say, hey let’s wait a couple of weeks before we say anything, but we told them that day. Out of anybody, we were most excited to tell the kids. Now that they’re older, they get it and understand,” Gaines said. “Back however many years ago when I had Emmie, they were all so young. They were 4 and under, and they didn’t really get it. But now, I have an 8-year-old kid to a 13-year-old kid, and every day they ask how many more days until the baby comes. So that’s been the most exciting thing — watching how excited they are.”