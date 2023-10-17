Pregnant Jana Kramer Hospitalized During Her Babymoon

Jana Kramer's babymoon wasn't the relaxing getaway she had hoped for herself and fiancé Allan Russell. The pregnant actress and singer, 39, revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she ended up in the hospital for a "bad bacterial infection" after traveling to Florida with the former pro soccer player.

"Well. Our babymoon didn't go as planned but there were some lessons learned," she wrote alongside photos and video of her hospital stay. "First off and most important, baby is good." She continued that while on her way to Florida, the back pain she had been dealing with "for weeks" began to intensify. "Lesson number one...don't just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think," she wrote. "So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves."

After posting about her back pain, a follower DM's Kramer suggesting that she may be having kidney issues, which ultimately prompted her to seek help. "Not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac...and que my closests friends to laugh at slight) we boarded the plane to Florida," Kramer recalled. "When we landed I just couldn't handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital. Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys. This resulted in a 2 day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have. So. Lesson. Listen to ur body."

Kramer then encouraged other people to seek medical help if they don't feel well. "Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people," she encouraged. "If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious." Luckily, Kramer revealed that she and Russell did get one day of vacation on the beach after she was released from the hospital. "Upside of not feeling good in Florida...this view. Though it was only one day to enjoy it we soaked up every minute. I love you [Allan]," she captioned pictures of them enjoying the warm weather together.

The One Tree Hill alum and athlete announced they were engaged back in May, sharing the news that they were expecting their first child together in June. Kramer also shares children Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin.