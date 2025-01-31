Pregnant Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Sunset Photo

Gisele Bündchen is growing and glowing! The mother of two – Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12 – is expecting her third child. The supermodel, 44, recently shared a Reel to Instagram giving fans a rare look into her pregnancy. In the Reel, she shared clips of herself walking along the beach, running through the sand and cradling her bump as she posed with the sunset as a backdrop. In the reel, she dons a bikini and leopard print skirt, holding her stomach in her hands. “Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live,” she captioned the Reel.

The former Victoria’s Secret model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, martial arts teacher, Joaquim Valente. She was rumored to be dating him in the wake of her split from her Super Bowl winning champion ex-husband, Tom Brady, whom she shares her eldest two children with.

In November 2024, the model was photographed walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend on the beach in Costa Rica, showing her pregnant belly in pictures first obtained by the Daily Mail. She’s since continued to remain lowkey.

At the time of her pregnancy being made public, a source told PEOPLE that she is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.” Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” an insider claimed, with her “wanting to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.”

Sources say she “feels good” and is continuing “pilates and other exercises that will help with birth too,” and that she “always is taking amazing care of herself,” and “eats healthy and meditates as well.”

Brady and Bündchen reportedly divorced primarily because of ongoing arguments surrounding his decision to unretire from football after initially announcing his retirement. The model felt he put his football career ahead of their family.