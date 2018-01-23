New Year Newborns: All the Celebrities Expecting in 2018

The end of 2017 was filled with pregnancy announcements, making 2018 a prime year for high-profile pregnancies.
Numerous celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, have already welcomed new children in this year, but there’s plenty more one the way.
Everyone from reality TV stars to royalty seem to be expecting, with some famous babies set to be born any day now.
Scroll through to see the full list of celebrities welcoming children in 2018.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
The youngest daughter in the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, has been reclusive since the news of her pregnancy broke.
She and boyfriend Travis Scott have not confirmed the pregnancy, but it’s been verified numerous times by sources close to the family. Jenner has reportedly been spending her days holed up at her mother Kris Jenner’s home, surrounded by increased security and high-priced motherhood items.
No exact due date is known, but the baby is presumably due in the spring.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson confirmed the pregnancy back in December after months of speculation. However, there was no hint of the gender or any possible names in the reveal.
“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”
The baby is due some time in the spring.
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set for the arrival of the third child.
The reveal came back in September, with The Royal Family releasing an official statement confirming the big baby news.
“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the release read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum.”
The couple’s due date was revealed to be in April 2018.
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! ? @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime ????
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian had a Yuletide reveal to announce their second pregnancy together.
Along with the reveal, they announced that the child’s gender is female.
“[We] are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Johnson wrote. Once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. “
Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell
After a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2015, Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott made a big reveal on Instagram. Not only was she pregnant with the couple’s second child, she was also pregnant with their third.
“We are having TWINS!” Scott wrote. “It’s truly a miracle. Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”
The children are expected to arrive some time in the spring.
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the couple behind Fixer Upper, are prepping to welcome their fifth child.
The couple rang in the new year with the reveal, which thrilled fans eager to watch the HGTV personality’s latest pregnancy play out.
No due date has been announced yet.
Full List
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Kylie and Coy Bowles
CéCile Breccia and Jason Clarke
AJ Buckley and Abigail Ochse
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Megean Camper and Pete Wentz
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock
Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty
Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo
Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Dale and Amy Earnhardt
Jim and Meghan King Edmonds
Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams
Nathan Followill and Jessie Baylin
Full List (cont.)
Chelsea and Dan Gheesling
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
Bethany Hamilton and Adam Dirks
Poppy Harlow and Sinisa Babcic
Laney and Walker Hayes
Boyd Holbrook and Tatiana Pajkovic
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec
Nicole Johnson and Michael Phelps
Cush Jumbo and Sean Griffin
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Eva Longoria and José Bastón
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
Macklemore and Tricia Davis
Vanessa Marcil
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
Katy Mixon and Breaux Greer
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith
Full List (cont.)
Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley
Jack and Lisa Osbourne
Erin and Chad Paine
David Parnes and Adrian Abnosi
Aaron and Lauren Paul
Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid
Kyle and Morgan Petty
Amber Portwood
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
Ray J and Princess Love
Eddie and Hannah Redmayne
Bridget Regan and Eamon O’Sullivan
Coco Rocha and James Conran
Matt and Sarah Ryan
Vinessa Shaw
Gail Simmons and Jeremy Abrams
Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah
Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson
John Stamos and Caitlin Mchugh
Chris and Morgane Stapleton
Yael Stone
Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary
Mike and Zara Tindall
Kelly Travis and Hunter Hamm
Nicole Trufino and Gary Clark Jr.
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass
Rich and Dawncheré Wilkerson
Ginger Zee