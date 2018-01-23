New Year Newborns: All the Celebrities Expecting in 2018

The end of 2017 was filled with pregnancy announcements, making 2018 a prime year for high-profile pregnancies.

Numerous celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, have already welcomed new children in this year, but there’s plenty more one the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Everyone from reality TV stars to royalty seem to be expecting, with some famous babies set to be born any day now.

Scroll through to see the full list of celebrities welcoming children in 2018.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The youngest daughter in the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, has been reclusive since the news of her pregnancy broke.

She and boyfriend Travis Scott have not confirmed the pregnancy, but it’s been verified numerous times by sources close to the family. Jenner has reportedly been spending her days holed up at her mother Kris Jenner’s home, surrounded by increased security and high-priced motherhood items.

No exact due date is known, but the baby is presumably due in the spring.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson confirmed the pregnancy back in December after months of speculation. However, there was no hint of the gender or any possible names in the reveal.

“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”

The baby is due some time in the spring.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set for the arrival of the third child.

The reveal came back in September, with The Royal Family releasing an official statement confirming the big baby news.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the release read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum.”

The couple’s due date was revealed to be in April 2018.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian had a Yuletide reveal to announce their second pregnancy together.

Along with the reveal, they announced that the child’s gender is female.

“[We] are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Johnson wrote. Once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. “

Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell

After a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2015, Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott made a big reveal on Instagram. Not only was she pregnant with the couple’s second child, she was also pregnant with their third.

“We are having TWINS!” Scott wrote. “It’s truly a miracle. Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”

The children are expected to arrive some time in the spring.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the couple behind Fixer Upper, are prepping to welcome their fifth child.

The couple rang in the new year with the reveal, which thrilled fans eager to watch the HGTV personality’s latest pregnancy play out.

No due date has been announced yet.

Full List

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Kylie and Coy Bowles

CéCile Breccia and Jason Clarke

AJ Buckley and Abigail Ochse

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Megean Camper and Pete Wentz

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock

Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Dale and Amy Earnhardt

Jim and Meghan King Edmonds

Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

Nathan Followill and Jessie Baylin

Full List (cont.)

Chelsea and Dan Gheesling

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Bethany Hamilton and Adam Dirks

Poppy Harlow and Sinisa Babcic

Laney and Walker Hayes

Boyd Holbrook and Tatiana Pajkovic

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec

Nicole Johnson and Michael Phelps

Cush Jumbo and Sean Griffin

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Eva Longoria and José Bastón

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Macklemore and Tricia Davis

Vanessa Marcil

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Katy Mixon and Breaux Greer

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith

Full List (cont.)

Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley

Jack and Lisa Osbourne

Erin and Chad Paine

David Parnes and Adrian Abnosi

Aaron and Lauren Paul

Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid

Kyle and Morgan Petty

Amber Portwood

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Ray J and Princess Love

Eddie and Hannah Redmayne

Bridget Regan and Eamon O’Sullivan

Coco Rocha and James Conran

Matt and Sarah Ryan

Vinessa Shaw

Gail Simmons and Jeremy Abrams

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson

John Stamos and Caitlin Mchugh

Chris and Morgane Stapleton

Yael Stone

Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary

Mike and Zara Tindall

Kelly Travis and Hunter Hamm

Nicole Trufino and Gary Clark Jr.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

Rich and Dawncheré Wilkerson

Ginger Zee