Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares Ultrasound Video of 'Active' Baby Girl: 'Beyond Thankful'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's unborn baby is already shaking things up! The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared an intimate look at her first child during an ultrasound appointment Thursday, telling her husband in the video while looking at the little girl growing inside her, "This is so exciting. Look at our daughter! She's so beautiful."

"Wow, you can see her heartbeat there," Powell can be heard saying. "Oh my goodness, she is beautiful." Irwin adds, "And busy!" to which the father-to-be responds, "Yes, very active." Irwin captioned the video, "Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year." Powell made sure to show his love in the comment section, writing, "The most beautiful sight in this world. I love you."

Steve Irwin's daughter and her husband revealed in September they were expecting a daughter, noting at the time she was "about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be." The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25, and announced in August they were expecting a "baby wildlife warrior" in 2021. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

The Dancing With the Stars alum was only in her first trimester when they announced, but she and her husband "really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter." "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us," she concluded. "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Irwin and Powell's first days as a married couple weren't exactly as planned, with their grand wedding plans completely shifting to family-only due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," the newlyweds explained on Instagram at the time. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding."