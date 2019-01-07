Pregnant Amy Schumer Jokes Bathing Suit ‘Fits Like a Very Small Glove’ in Sunny Photo

Pregnant comedian Amy Schumer recently joked that her new bathing suit “fits like a very small glove,” in sunny photos shared to her Instagram account.

The pictures were shared to Schumer’s Instagram Stories thread, and featured the actress posing the new swimwear, that she claimed was given to her by a former co-star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thanks for the bathing suit [Emily Ratajkowski],” Schumer wrote in a caption on the fist photo. “Fits like a very small glove.”

Schumer and Ratajkowski starred together in the body-positive romantic comedy I Feel Pretty, with was released in 2018.

In another photo of the swimsuit, Schumer joked that she is available to model the outfit on a “runway” if need be.

As mentioned, Schumer is currently pregnant, with the comedian expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

The pregnancy has not been the easiest, as Schumer found out early on that she has Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which “is a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance,” according to the American Pregnancy Association.

“Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids,” the APA’s description of the temporary illness goes on to read. “More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV).”

Schumer announced her diagnosis in mid-2018, sharing a photo of herself laying in a hospital bed and revealing that she was forced to cancel a stand-up show in Texas due to having to seek medical treatment for severe sickness that turned out out to be Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she wrote in a caption on the post. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” Schumer continued.

She later shared a photo of herself hooked up to an IV due to the illness, but in recent weeks it seems to have not impacted her as significantly.