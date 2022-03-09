Calvin Harris Just Teased Some Exciting News

If you were looking forward to new music from Calvin Harris, you’re in luck. On Twitter, Harris teased that there would be a sequel to his Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear new music from Harris, particularly as the sequel would come nearly five years after Funk Wav Vol. 1 was released.

On Thursday, Harris gave his fans the update that they’ve been waiting for. While he didn’t share too many details about Vol. 2, he did tease that it’ll be a treat for those who enjoyed Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. He wrote that the next installment will be “mad.” Although, it’s unclear when exactly this mad sequel will be released.

https://twitter.com/calvinharris/status/1499493582759251969?s=21

Of course, fans were stoked to hear that there would be more new tunes on the way. One fan wrote, “My prayers have been answered.” Another Twitter user commented, “it’s been like 5 years we need the summer hits to commence.”

This isn’t the first time that Harris has discussed a sequel to his most recent album. In June 2021, the DJ was interviewed for Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, during which he said that the sequel wasn’t on the horizon. He began by saying, “I don’t know if there’s any need for [Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2], I suppose is what I’m saying.” Harris added that he didn’t think the first volume had “quite done its job yet.” Based on his recent tweet, it appears as though Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 has indeed finished its job.

While Harris hasn’t released an album in almost five years, he has still been producing new music. In the summer of 2021, he released “By Your Side,” which featured Tom Grennan. During an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Harris described his newest track as “nostalgic.” He also said that it was something that was in the works for quite some time.

“Nostalgic, in a nice way. The sort of thing that nobody else is making it, so that feels good,” Harris said. “And regardless of how it does or whatever, it felt really nice to me. I had the idea for a while, and I was kind of going through things that I forgot that I made. It was one of the things that sort of jumped out at me, and I thought, oh, I should finish this. This is nice.”