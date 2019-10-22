‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Keira Knightley Reveals Her Newborn Daughter’s Name

Keira Knightley welcomed her second child, a daughter, almost two months ago, and the actress revealed in a new interview with The Telegraph that her baby girl’s name is Delilah. Knightley shares Delilah with husband James Righton, and the couple is also parents to 4-year-old daughter Edie.

Knightley shared that she planned for a six-month maternity leave following her second daughter’s birth, but made an exception for the premiere of her film Office Secrets earlier this month.

“Three whole feeds,” she said of how much she pumped ahead of the event. “We’re going to be apart for six hours in total, so I pumped three feeds’ worth.”

“If I don’t do it my boobs will explode,” the 34-year-old explained. “I mean, quite literally. It’s going everywhere. So, you know, that’s not happening. The pump is with me. It’s fine.”

Knightley confirmed Delilah’s birth during an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Oct. 11.

“You can tell I’ve got a 6-week-old baby,” she said. “I’m talking, but I’ve got no idea where I’m going. This is about the first time since I gave birth that my hair has been brushed — and I didn’t brush it. Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else’s dress.”

The actress had revealed her pregnancy in May when she attended a Chanel party in Paris wearing a short-sleeved white gown with an empire waist that showed off her baby bump.

Knightley and Righton, a musician, married in 2013 and welcomed Edie two years later. In September 2018, the mom of two opened up to Us Weekly about Edie’s sleep schedule, which Knightley shared isn’t the most regular.

“Yes! It’s been three years,” she said. “It’s a lie. She has occasionally slept through the night, but not in any kind of prolonged sense.”

“We’ve done everything,” she added when asked about sleep clinics. “She’ll sleep when she’s ready. I didn’t until I was six, so my mum is thrilled because she says it’s comeuppance.”

In March, Knightley told Entertainment Tonight how her lack of sleep has helped her work.

“The the weird thing with acting is that sleep deprivation basically makes your emotions very close to the surface,” she said. “It’s much easier to cry. You feel like crying all the time, so I can turn that on like that, so this is great. Thanks kid. The bags under my eyes are a little bit more, but apart from that, the crying is good!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Isabel Infantes