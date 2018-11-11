Full Name of Pippa Middleton’s Son Has Reportedly Leaked

The full name of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ son has reportedly been revealed. His middle name is a tribute to Middleton’s father and Matthews’ brother, who died while climbing Mount Everest in 1999.

Middleton, 35, welcomed her son at the Lindo Wing in St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington on Oct. 15. However, the Dugess of Cambridge’s younger sister kept the name a secret.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday though, the Daily Mail reported that the baby’s name is Arthur Michael William. Michael is both a tribute to Middleton’s father, Michael Middleton, and Matthews’ late younger brother, Michael Matthews.

In 1999, 22-year-old Michael Matthews died while trying to become the youngest Briton to climb the world’s tallest mountain. Michael Matthews later established the Michael Matthews Foundation in his honor to raise funds for poverty-stricken regions in Africa and Asia.

“Mike was humble, generous, brave, quiet and yet always at the centre of a group in which laughter abounded,” reads a statement on the foundation’s website. “Mike would have encouraged what now is being achieved by MMF – educating thousands of children from remote areas who now benefit from a better start in life.”

Middleton and Matthews married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield in May 2017, with her nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte part of the bridal party. After Arthur’s birth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a short statement congratulating Middleton.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” a representative for Middleton said in October.

Arthur was born just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they are expecting their first baby. He was also born six months after the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed her third child, Prince Louis.

Middleton came onto the world stage after her sister’s wedding to Prince William in 2011. Since then, she has focused on her writing career, recently writing about staying fit during her third trimester for Waitrose Weekend.

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward. As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy,” Middleton wrote. “The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in. Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead.”

Sources also told PEOPLE in December 2016 that Middleton and Matthews have a “deep desire” to stay out of the public spotlight, which her older sister cannot afford to do as a member of the Royal Family.

Photo credit: Getty Images