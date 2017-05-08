Pink’s Daughter Willow Cuddles up to Baby Brother Jameson in Adorable Photo

Thats Amore 💕 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

There is nothing like a sibling bond!

Pink was a proud mama on Friday, May 5, when she shared an adorable photo of her two children, Willow and Jameson.

The “Just Like Fire” singer, 37, posted the picture on Instagram of her 5-year-old daughter hugging her 4-month-old brother, who smirked for the camera. “Thats Amore,” Pink wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Pink loves to document her children’s adorable moments on social media and we can’t get enough of the two.

Last month, the three-time Grammy winner shared a photo of herself breast-feeding her son while on an outdoor hike. “Hiking makes us thirsty,” she quipped on Instagram, adding the hashtags #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet.

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed Jameson in late December 2016.

Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

