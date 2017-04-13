Pink Shares Breastfeeding Snap With Son Jameson

Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Pink welcomed son Jameson three months ago, and the singer is already exposing her little one to the wonders of nature.

The mom of two shared a breastfeeding snap of the pair hiking to Instagram Wednesday, using the moment to share her time with her son as well as do her part to normalize breastfeeding in the process.

“Hiking makes us thirsty!” the singer wrote, adding the hashtags #happybaby, #hotpocket, #normalizebreastfeedingyo, #arewethereyet.

The superstar has previously shared breastfeeding snaps with Jameson, including a sweet moment in which she fed her son while her 5-year-old daughter, Willow, cuddled up on her lap.

Pink captioned the snap with a poem by 13th-century scholar Rumi, writing, “I was dead-I came alive. I was tears-I became laughter. Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.”

