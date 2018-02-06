Pink Poses with Daughter Willow in Adorable Behind the Scenes Super Bowl Snap

Pink performed the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday and absolutely crushed it, all while sharing adorable moments with her family along the way.

After the game, Pink took fans behind-the-scenes with a snap of herself and daughter Willow, sharing a shot of the two posing on the field for a photo taken by Pink’s husband, Carey Hart.

The singer captioned the post with two emojis, letting the sweet mother-daughter moment do the talking.

Hart had previously shared the resulting photo on his own Instagram page, using the caption to praise his wife for her performance, which she pulled off after coming down with the flu just days before the game.

“I am beyond proud of this woman,” he wrote. “The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person. She laced up her boots, got through a 90 minute set Friday night, and f—ing killed the super bowl today. Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working in show business and i couldn’t be more proud of her. You f—ing rule, baby.”

Pink made headlines during the game not only for her performance, but for a moment right before she sang when she appeared to remove something from her mouth. The Internet immediately began speculating as to what exactly the singer spit out, with many guessing gum, although the star later clarified that she had been sucking on a throat lozenge.

It was a throat lozenge — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

The star also thanked fans for their support, writing that their thoughts had helped her make it through her performance.

“All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today,” she tweeted. “Thankyou so much for all the love and support. We [love] you.”

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today. Thankyou so much for all the love and support. We ❤️ you. #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/1jbojyFjqc — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

