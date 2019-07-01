Rare Photo of Meg Ryan With Daughter Daisy True Surfaces

Meg Ryan posed for a rare photo with her adopted daughter, Daisy True in Paris, France on Monday.

Ryan and True were at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday. Daisy, 15, is rarely seen in the public eye, but on Monday she posed beside her mother at the A-list event. Ryan, 57, wore a smart black gown, accented with simple gold bracelets and rings that matched her blond hair. Daisy wore a flowing white dress and sneakers, and watched the glamorous show intently.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ryan and her daughter were some of the biggest stars at the event, along with Celine Dion and Pixie Lott. Many of the most lauded names in fashion were there as well, and a huge crowd turned out for the Schiaparelli show in particular. It was the first runway featuring Daniel Roseberry as creative director since the departure of Bertrand Guyon.

Ryan adopted Daisy in 2006, bringing her from China back to the U.S. with her. Daisy was 14 months old at the time, and Ryan apparently intended to raise her as a single mother.

At the time, Ryan was in between her marriage to Dennis Quaid and her long-term relationship with John Mellencamp. Ryan married Quaid in 1991 after they had starred together in The Parent Trap.

Their marriage lasted for ten years, with their divorce finalized in the summer of 2001. Together, they had a son named Jack Quaid, born in 1992. Today 27-year-old Jack is making his own way as an actor, most notably for the role of Marvel in The Hunger Games.

Following her divorce from Quaid, Ryan focused on herself and on Daisy for the better part of a decade. She was first linked to Mellencamp in 2010, though their relationship was on-and-off, and they kept it mostly to themselves. The couple was broken up for about two years before they got back together in 2017. Back in November, they announced that they are engaged to be married.

So far, there are no dates or specifics in place for Ryan and Mellencamp’s wedding. The couple may be more focused on practical preparations than celebrations, as they were spotted shopping for a home together back in January. With Daisy, the three will soon officially become a family.