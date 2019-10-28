‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Laura Prepon Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

Laura Prepon’s growing baby bump was on full display as she stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since announcing that she and husband Ben Foster are expecting their second child together. The Orange Is the New Black alum and Foster attended the 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veterans Day Special in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Oct. 26, PEOPLE reports, just two days after they announced their pregnancy.

During the weekend outing, Prepon, 39, donned a black, long-sleeved Christian Siriano gown that hugged her bump. Meanwhile, Foster wore a black suit, white button-down shirt, and black tie.

The couple, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Ella, stopped for a few snaps on the red carpet, with Prepon resting one of her hands against her growing bump.

The couple announced the exciting news that they are expecting on Thursday morning, with Prepon taking to Instagram with a sweet mother-daughter photo showing herself holding daughter Ella and bearing a visible bump.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful!” she captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag “knocked up.”

She kept further details, including her due date and the little one’s sex, a secret.

The That ’70s Show alum and Foster, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film Hell or High Water, went public with their relationship in October of 2016 after Foster popped the question just a few short months after they sparked dating rumors. The couple married in June of 2018, just a year after welcoming Ella.

Just six weeks after giving birth, the actress returned to work on Netflix’s popular series Orange Is the New Black, on which she portrayed Alex Vause. Speaking during an August 2018 segment of The Moms, she opened up about finding balance as a working mom.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that [Ella would] be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.’”

Prepon is just the latest of the Orange Is the New Black family to announce that they are expecting. In July, her co-star Danielle Brooks revealed that she is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.