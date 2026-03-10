One of the Jenner Siblings Just Shared Exciting Baby News

Brody Jenner is about to be a dad again. The Kar-Jenner sibling announced in an Instagram post that his wife, Tia Blanco, is expecting their second child.

“Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September ♥️” he captioned a picture of the growing family on the beach.

Brody and Blanco kiss on the lips as Blanco holds a sonogram photo. Their toddler kisses their mommy’s growing belly.

His famous family couldn’t be more excited. Brody’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, and his former stepsister, Kim Kardashian, poured into the comment section. “🥰🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Kylie, 28, in the comments section, while Kardashian, 45, added a single red love heart emoji.

Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, who was married to his dad Caitlyn Jenner from 1981 until 1986, also shared her excitement in the comments section, writing, “I can hardly wait to hold another little baby Jenner in my arms! I’m so happy for you, Tia and Honey!! Such a blessing and I’m so grateful! I love my family and measurably…💜” wrote Linda, 75. Pratt commented with a series of congratulatory emojis.

In an interview with PEOPLE last January, the couple spoke about wanting to expand their family after Honey was born. “I mean, I want all girls,” Brody said. “The boys, it’s a different responsibility, especially for the man. With the girls, the daddy’s girl, all that, it just melts you. I tell Tia all this time, I’m like, ‘I want another girl.’ I understand why Kobe [Bryant] was always saying, ‘I just love being a girl dad,’ it really is the best. But ultimately, boy or girl, all we care about is just a healthy baby.”

Coming from a very public family, he admitted they loved sharing her on social media but also expressed caution. “We go back and forth of how we feel about that and how I think that there will be a certain time where we’re like, ‘Okay, we’re going to cut the social media as she gets to be a young adult and let her decide on her own whether she wants to be on that social media,’ ” the reality TV star explained.

“I think for now, she’s so little and she’s just so cute and we’re so proud,” he continued. “That’s the one thing about it is like, ‘Yes, I know that there’s all types of AIs and you can do this and that, but what are you going to do? Just hide your daughter from the world?’ It’s almost impossible to do that. We travel around, people can get photos of her. It’s hard to just hide your offspring, especially when you’re a Jenner.”