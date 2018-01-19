Olivia Wilde’s Car Seat Snap Slammed for Safety Issue

Olivia Wilde is mom to two kids, son Otis, 3, and daughter Daisy, 1 with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, and the actress often shares photos of the two on social media.

On Wednesday, Wilde posted a photo of Otis napping in his car seat with a Buzz Lightyear toy, accompanied by a caption in which she expressed the importance of vehicle safety for children.

“True love happening in my backseat,” the actress wrote. “I’ll just stay here and roast in the car (even though we’ve been home for 15 Mins) so i can stare at this situation.”

Wilde explained that her children had been having a difficult time adjusting to car seats until she found the right fit.

“Safety is obviously not something you wanna mess around with,” she wrote. “Keep your maniacs alive and well, so they can scream at you for other reasons, like when you accidentally fracture the granola bar before handing it to them. The horror!”

Because this is the Internet, some commenters immediately began focusing on the fact that Otis’ chest clip is on his stomach instead of higher up.

“I see that your cuties chest clip is at belly level,” one mom wrote. “Make sure you bump that up to arm pit level. Also make sure you have the straps at or slightly above for forward facing and at or below for rear facing! Make sure the straps are nice and snug.”

“His chest clip should be at his sternum not his belly, serious internal injury can occur to his abdomen with the chest clip that low in case of an accident,” noted a second. “Before everyone starts, I’m not judging just passing on valuable information.”

Others defended Wilde, noting that she may have adjusted her son’s straps because they had arrived home.

“She probably just loosened the straps Bc they were sitting parked in front of the home,” one person remarked.

Wilde also had plenty of supporters who were happy to see the sweet snap of the 3-year-old, with many moms commiserating with her granola bar remark.

“How dare you break the granola bars! What’s next?? Making them wash their hands?! You monster,” cracked one fan.

Added another, “That granola bar s— is REAL!!”

“Thanks for letting us see you are human like the rest of us,” wrote a third. “I can totally relate. Thanks for the laugh.”

