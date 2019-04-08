North West Steals the Spotlight From Kanye West With Sunday Service Performance

North West gave her father a run for his money when she took the microphone at his church service this weekend.

Kim Kardashian posted a few clips of her 5-year-old daughter’s stage-stealing moment on her Instagram Story on Sunday. She showed no hesitation as planted her feet in front of the microphone, rocking slightly with the music and singing her heart out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Look at her moving to the front,” Kardashian wrote alongside one of the clips.

View this post on Instagram Northoncé A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Apr 7, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

North first joined in for a choir rendition of “As” by Stevie Wonder. Kanye West watches with a proud smile on his face as he dances enthusiastically in his chair. At one point, North even gave a shout-out to her dad, singing “poopy-di scoop” from his infamous ad-lib track last year.

The sing-along went down at The Sunday Service, an invite-only religious and spiritual gathering that West began hosting earlier this year. West and Kardashian have given fans a few other glimpses at the exclusive event on social media, but attending in person can be difficult.

Soon, however, West will share the event with the world. In an interview with Elle, Kardashian said that West will perform The Sunday Service at this year’s Coachella music festival.

“I’m really excited for Kanye to perform Coachella. I’ve never been,” she said.

In the same interview, Kardashian noted that West does not preach at the service. Instead, the event is all about achieving transcendent states through music. It could even be construed as non-denominational, she says.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon,” Kardashian said. “It’s definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

While Kardashian and West’s kids may be picture-perfect choir singers at The Sunday Service, they have gotten into their fair share of mischief lately as well. In her interview, Kardashian also described the brutal April Fool’s Day prank that North and Saint pulled on Kanye, and how they roped her into it as well.

“[North] took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No,” she explained.

“She taught Saint how to fake-cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream ‘Mommy’s dead!’” West revealed. “Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.’”

It sounds like the next generation of Kardashian kids are already poised to steal the spotlight from their parents. Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!