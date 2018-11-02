‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Welcomes First Baby With Diane Kruger

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger have welcomed their first child together, PEOPLE confirmed Friday morning. No further details regarding the baby, including date of birth, name, or sex, were given at the time.

The Walking Dead star, 49, and the Inglourious Basterds actress, 42, initially sparked pregnancy rumors after Kruger appeared at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in May, opting to wear loose-fitting outfits for the event. She later posted a black-and-white photo of herself to her Instagram account, captioning the image with a footprint emoji, which many fans speculated to be a pregnancy announcement.

Later that month, sources confirmed the pregnancy to multiple outlets, though neither Kruger nor Reedus ever commented on the pregnancy.

The new mom and Reedus, who is also dad to 18-year-old son Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with his ex Helena Christensen, reportedly began dating toward the end of 2016 after they met on the set of their film Sky. They made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and later kissed in front of the camera at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” Kruger said in 2016. “We share a lot of intimate scenes… I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

She added that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the actor’s off-screen personality.

A source who spoke to Us Weekly claimed that while the two “are so different, they really do work.” The source added that Kruger is “so buttoned up and put together” and Reedus is “rough around the edges,” but “they complement one another.”

“Norman is the best guy ever and would do anything for a friend,” the source added. “He takes care of people and is there in a second if anyone needs him.”

In August, the couple purchased an $11.75 million Manhattan townhouse in the West Village. Variety described the home as a four-story red-brick townhome boasting 3,800 square feet that included eight fireplaces, a roof terrace and an integrated sound system. At the time, it was said that both Kroger and Reedus still owned their own respective homes in the Big Apple, she in Tribeca and he in Nolita.

While Reedus may be busy with a new baby, fans can see him every Sunday night as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, the series he has starred in since its premiere season. The popular AMC series, airing at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays, is something Kruger reportedly got onboard with after Reedus “guilt-tripped” her into watching it.