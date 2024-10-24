‘Tarzan’ Series Star Ron Ely Dead at 86

Ron Ely, best known for starring as the title character in the 1960s NBC series Tarzan, has died. He was 86. The actor passed away at his home in Los Alamos, California on September 29, his daughter, Kirsten Ely, told the Associated Press. Ely’s cause of death was not disclosed.

“The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad,” Kirsten announced her father’s passing in an Instagram tribute Wednesday. “My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him.”

After playing supporting roles in films like South Pacific and The Fiend Who Walked the West, per his IMDb profile, the northern Texas-born Ely rose to fame in the ‘60s when he landed the role of the titular character in Tarzan, which ran on NBC from 1966 to 1968. Ely later revealed in interviews, according to CNN, that he did his own stunts on the show, even working directly with the tigers, chimpanzees and other wild animals on the series.

After Tarzan concluded, Ely went on to star in the 1975 film Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze and appear in shows like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Wonder Woman. His final acting came in 2014 with the television movie Expecting Amish.

In her Instagram post, Ely’s daughter said that to her, her father “hung the moon. My father was my world – and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective.” Remembering him as “brilliant and ridiculously funny,” “stoic and sensitive,” and “humble and inherently received respect,” she described his life story as “one of relentless perseverance, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved. It was also a story of joy and love – something everyone close to him had the privilege of experiencing.”

Kirsten said she is “doing my best to walk this path of loss with the strength and grace that I know he would want for me.” She added that her “greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother,” who were involved in a tragic incident in 2019. On Oct. 15, 2019, Ely’s son, Cameron, allegedly stabbed and killed his mother, Valerie. He was later shot and killed by police. Ely and his wife had married in 1984 and also shared two daughters, Kiki and Kaitland.

“It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul,” Kirsten wrote. “I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them – lovingly cemented into my heart – until we all meet again.”

Ely’s other acting credits include Sheena, Renegade, and Hawkeye, among many others. Outside of acting, he was a published author, writing two mystery novels –1994’s Night Shadows and 1995’s East Beach, according to Deadline – centered around private eye Jake Sands. He also hosted the Miss America pageants in 1980 and 1981, replacing Bert Parks.