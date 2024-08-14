Vince Vaughn's Wife Kyla and 2 Kids Make Rare Appearance at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Vince Vaughn had plenty of support as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The SAG-nominated actor was joined by his wife Kyla Weber and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11, for the Monday ceremony, marking a rare appearance for the family of four.

Video shared by the New York Post from the big day showed the Wedding Crashers star, 54, and his family all smiles as they posed for photos along the Walk of Fame, Vernon proudly holding up a plaque honoring his father. As he received the special honor, Vaughn spoke of the importance and impact of his family in his acceptance speech.

"My beautiful wife Kyla, I'm so glad that you're with me on this now, I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together," he said. "As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me."

The Dodgeball star added, "You're not as lucrative, and you don't give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does. But with that all being said, you guys are the most important and I love you very much. It's great to have you guys with me."

Vaughn and his wife first met while Weber, who previously had a career as a residential real estate agent, was still living in Canada. According to Vogue, the pair sparked romance by exchanging emails and phone calls. After Vaughn dropped to one knee and popped the question on Valentine's Day 2009, the actor and Weber tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a historic mansion outside of Vaughn's hometown of Chicago in January 2010. The couple went on to welcome their first child together, daughter Locklyn, on Dec. 18, 2010, with Vernon arriving on Aug. 7, 2013.

Although Vaughn has mostly kept his children out of the spotlight, he has spoken out about the important role he plays as dad. Speaking with The New York Times in a story published on Aug. 3, Vaughn said "being a parent has been such a joy," adding that fatherhood has helped him to become "more empathetic, more patient." He echoed that sentiment while chatting with Extra at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Monday, telling the outlet, "you get more patience. You feel a kind of love that you just can't describe. We laugh a lot. We have a lot of fun. I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them."