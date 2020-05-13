Nikki Bella Reveals 'Heart Scare' With Upcoming Baby

✖

As fans are well aware, Nikki Bella is pregnant with her first child. On Wednesday's episode of The Bellas Podcast, Bella revealed that she went through a recent "heart scare" regarding her unborn baby, as E! News reported. The former WWE Diva explained that she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, had to drive out to Los Angeles in order to get their child's heart checked.

"We kind of had a heart scare! And so, Artem and I had to drive to LA to get our baby double checked, because they thought they saw something in our baby's heart," Bella explained. Thankfully, things turned out alright, as she went on to describe. "Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about." The Total Bellas star went on to assure fans that her little one is "very healthy."

Bella originally revealed that she was pregnant back in January. At the time, both she and her twin sister, Brie Bella, revealed that they were expecting children and that their due dates were mere weeks apart. In an interview with PEOPLE, the Bellas opened up about finding out about their pregnancies. According to sisters, the fact that they're both pregnant at the same time came as a "total surprise" to them. Brie even shared, "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

The news of Bella's pregnancy came shortly after it was revealed that she and Chigvintsev were engaged. On Instagram, after it was reported that she was expecting, the reality star not only opened up about her pregnancy, but she also expressed her joy over starting a family with her fiancé.

"I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" her message began. She then directly addressed Chigvintsev and thanked him for all of his support amidst their parenthood journey. "Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already."