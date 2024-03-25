Keith Urban Joining 'The Voice'

Less than a year after announcing Reba McEntire as a new coach, The Voice is adding another country icon. It's been revealed that Aussie country music star Keith Urban is joining The Voice Season 25 as the show's mega mentor.

Urban joins superstar coaches McEntire, Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, April 8. Notably, Urban previously served as a coach on the Australian version of The Voice.

During the Knockout Rounds, artists are paired against a teammate once more, but select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. With his deep-seated passion for music, vast performing experience, versatility, and musical virtuosity, Urban will provide invaluable advice to the artists alongside the coaches to bolster their unique strengths and elevate their performances. Coaches alone choose the winner from their team to advance to the Playoffs, the last round before the Live Shows. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.

The news of Urban joining The Voice comes after McEntire had to respond to unsubstantiated rumors that she is leaving the show. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), McEntire set the record straight and assured her fans that she is not going anywhere.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true," McEntire wrote in her post. "These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, and this coming Tuesday at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, on NBC. It is also available to stream the next day on Peacock.