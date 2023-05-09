Nicole Kidman's Lifetime Achievement Award Postponed Indefinitely

Nicole Kidman was set to receive a lifetime achievement award, but the ceremony has been postponed indefinitely. According to Deadline, the actress was set to be honored by AFI on June 10. However, the current WGA writer's strike has led the event to be delayed with no new date set.

"For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form," an American Film Institute spokesperson said of the postponement. "Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year's event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient." At this time, Kidman does not appear to have commented on the news.

Kidman's AFI Lifetime Achievement honor was first announced back in November. "Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon," said AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy at the time of the initial announcement. "She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award."

While fans won't be seeing Kidman get her AFI award any time soon, they can look forward to her new Paramount+ series, Lioness, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The show is inspired by a real-life CIA program and, per an official series description, it follows "Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within." Kidman will be playing Kaitlyn Meade, "the CIA's Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game."

The description of Kidman's character goes on to say, "She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on." In addition to Kidman and De Oliveira the cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton. At this time, Lioness does not have an announced premiere date.