Nicole Kidman Celebrates Daughter’s ‘Angry Birds 2’ Role With New Instagram Video

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s daughters, 11-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith, were recently revealed to have scored voice acting roles in the upcoming movie Angry Birds 2, and their mom celebrated the achievement by posting a clip from the film on Instagram.

The Oscar winner shared a clip of a baby hatchling, voiced by Faith, happily jumping and asking another bird for a red balloon before it gets popped by a reflected sunbeam, causing the little bird to let out a wail.

“My little hatchling Faith in the [Angry Birds 2 Movie],” Kidman wrote.

PEOPLE reports that the sisters play a pair of hatchlings in the film, with a clip shared by the outlet giving fans a listen at the girls in action, with their voices heard as the hatchlings come under attack by the mean green piggies. To fight back, the older birds trigger a tidal wave that puts an island underwater. Sunday and Faith teamed up with Gal Gadot‘s daughter Alma Varsano and Viola Davis‘ daughter Genesis Tennon for the part.

Angry Birds 2 is the sequel to 2016’s Angry Birds movie and stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader. The movie follows a group of birds who set out to rescue the hatchlings they lost, Beatrice (Faith), Lily (Sunday) and Vivi (Genesis Tennon), and arrives in theaters on Aug. 14.

Angry Birds 2 isn’t Sunday and Faith’s first foray into acting, as the girls were recently revealed to be extras in HBO’s Big Little Lies which just finished airing its second season and starred Kidman.

“You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes,” their mom told Ellen DeGeneres. “There’s something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested in curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well.”

Kidman and Urban rarely share photos of their daughters on social media, and when they do, they almost never show the girls’ faces, but it’s clear the two stars are incredibly proud of their children.

The group recently celebrated Sunday’s birthday in Paris in early July, with Kidman marking the occasion with a photo of the girls standing inside a clock tower, their backs to the camera.

“Happy Birthday darling Sunday,” she wrote, adding the hashtag [Paris].

