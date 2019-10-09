Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Debut First Baby Girl Photo, Reveal Name

Just a week after welcoming their second child together, Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt are giving fans their first look at daughter Saoirse Reign Carter. In family photos shared with Us Weekly, the Backstreet Boys singer and Kitt are seen cuddling up to their newborn, who already has a full head of dark brown hair! They also revealed their little girl’s name.

You can see little Saoirse’s debut, in which she is seen napping while wrapped in a brown blanket, on Us Weekly by clicking here. Prior to the new photos, fans had only been treated to a sweet daddy-daughter photo shared by Carter showing his little one clutching on to his finger.

“Daddy’s little girl,” Carter captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “my love,” “not a care in the world,” and “new father,” also teasing “reveal coming soon.”

Carter and Kitt, a fitness guru, welcomed Saoirse on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with a representative for the couple confirming the news in a statement to Us Weekly reading, “Mom and daughter are doing great.”

The couple, who wed in Santa Barbara, California in 2014 after six years of dating, had announced in April of this year that they were expecting, just eight months after Kitt suffered a miscarriage, something she opened up about in an emotional Instagram post on what would have been her due date.

“As a woman I am supposed to create life and failing to do so feels like failure as a human,” she captioned a photo of an ultrasound photo. “I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses. Days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope. Thankfully I have access to great doctors and healthcare professionals but sadly many women don’t so.”

Carter and Kitt had also suffered a miscarriage before Kitt became pregnant with Odin, whom they welcomed in 2016. The Backstreet Boys member opened up about the loss in a video for Dancing With the Stars in 2015, saying, “It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you.”